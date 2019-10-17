South Sudan Oil & Power 2019 to hold discussion between ministers on Block 5A’s resumption

Africa Oil & Power is again going to produce the South Sudan Oil & Power conference in association with the endorsement of the Ministry of Petroleum of South Sudan between October 29 and 30, 2019.

The imminent South Sudan Oil & Power conference vows to make it bigger with more partnerships with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Energy and Dams, presence of around 600 delegates at an expanded venue, local private sector presenting partnership opportunities, etc.

South Sudan Oil & Power 2018 opened up new partnerships and investment for South Sudan, including South African refinery and pipeline projects signed in the wake of the conference and agreements, concluded between the petroleum ministries of Sudan and South Sudan.

With a big objective to boost ties with South Sudan, Sudan's Minister of Energy and Mining, Adel Ali Ibrahim is set to attend the imminent South Sudan Oil and Power 2019 conference stated to take place in Juba between October 29 and 30. The Minister is said to be meeting his counterpart, Minister Awow Daniel Chuang to discuss the resumption of Block 5A that has the potential to produce up to 60,000 barrels per day and is operated by Sudd Petroleum Operating Company. The Ministers will also discuss oil infrastructure, including logistics corridors between the two countries, shared pipelines and processing facilities.

"The resumption of Block 5A will happen very soon. We currently in negotiations with Sudan regarding pipeline agreements to export crude from this block. South Sudan does not currently have its own pipeline and we are contingent on this before production resumes," Arkangelo Okwang Ojok, Director General of Training, Planning and Research for the Ministry of Petroleum said.

On the other hand, the details of the 2020 oil and gas licensing round at South Sudan Oil & Power 2019 will be revealed by the Minister Awow Daniel Chuang. It will also include dates, requirements and other details of the tender.