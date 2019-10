BRIEF-Airbnb's Q1 Loss More Than Doubled, New Data Shows - The Information

* AIRBNB'S Q1 LOSS MORE THAN DOUBLED, NEW DATA SHOWS - THE INFORMATION

* AIRBNB'S OPERATING LOSS MORE THAN DOUBLED IN THE FIRST QUARTER TO $306 MILLION FROM THE YEAR-EARLIER PERIOD - THE INFORMATION * AIRBNB'S REVENUE IN Q1 GREW BY 31% COMPARED WITH A YEAR EARLIER, TO $839 MILLION - THE INFORMATION Source text : http://bit.ly/2qomCRN

