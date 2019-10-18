Reuters Odd News Summary

International Development News
18-10-2019
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife

Zorica Rebernik has spent her life in red and plans to stay that way -- even after she dies. After four decades dressing in the color from head to toe, the 67-year-old Bosnian has had tombstones made for herself and husband Zoran -- whom she married wearing a red gown -- from a special red granite imported from India.

