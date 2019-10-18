Lebanon security forces use tear gas in Beirut protests

Lebanese security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters in Beirut in the early hours on Friday, causing some to faint, Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV said.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Beirut on Thursday against the Lebanese government's management of an economic crisis in one of the biggest protests in years, leading the Cabinet to pull a proposed new levy on WhatsApp calls.

