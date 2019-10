Two foreign workers in Lebanon choked to death from a fire that spread to a building near major protests in the capital, Beirut, state news agency NNA said on Friday.

Rescuers were working to pull out the bodies and douse the blaze, it added.

Also Read: Wilko workers announce fresh strike in dispute over new rotas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)