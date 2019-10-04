Wilko workers announce fresh strike in dispute over new rotas

Wilko workers have announced to stage a fresh strike over a dispute over new rotas, Mirror Money reported on Friday. Around 2,000 members of the GMB union based at Magor, South Wales and Worksop, Nottinghamshire, will walk out for 48 hours from 6 am on October 21.

This follows previously announced strikes on October 11 and 14. A recent industrial action ballot among the warehouse workers employed by the retail giant showed an 84 percent vote in favor of strikes over the rota changes. The GMB union said the new changes will leave employees with less time to spend with their families and forced to work weekends.

GMB national officer Gary Carter said: "These brutal rotas just won't work, and seven-day deliveries have not improved availability in store. At weekends, warehouse workers have been asked to go home and there has not been enough work, so they've been put on cleaning duties on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Wilko needs to change the rotas and rebuild its relationship with the workforce. Morale is at an all-time low and if the business wants to be successful it needs to value its employees and understand they need a better work-life balance."