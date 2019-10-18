International Development News
Shelling heard around Syrian town after Turkish-U.S. ceasefire deal

Reuters Ras Al Ain
Updated: 18-10-2019 11:04 IST
Shelling and gunfire resonated in the area of northeast Syria's Ras al Ain town on Friday, a Reuters reporter said, a day after Turkey agreed with the United States to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw.

The reporter, in the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar across the border from Ras al Ain, heard the sound of machine-gun fire and shelling in the area of the Syrian town.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
