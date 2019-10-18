Barcelona's Sagrada Familia shut down due to separatist protests

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia cathedral has shut down due to separatist protests, an official at the cathedral told Reuters on Friday.

The Sagrada Familia's official Twitter account said a group of protesters stood at the entrance and access to the premise - one of Barcelona's main tourist attractions - could not be guaranteed any more.

