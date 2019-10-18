International Development News
Barcelona's Sagrada Familia shut down due to separatist protests

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 18-10-2019 16:12 IST
Barcelona's Sagrada Familia cathedral has shut down due to separatist protests, an official at the cathedral told Reuters on Friday.

The Sagrada Familia's official Twitter account said a group of protesters stood at the entrance and access to the premise - one of Barcelona's main tourist attractions - could not be guaranteed any more.

COUNTRY : Spain
