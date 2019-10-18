Kurdish-led SDF says Turkish forces shelling civilian areas in ceasefire violation

The Kurdish-led SDF militia on Friday accused Turkey of shelling civilian areas in violating a five-day pause to an offensive in northeast Syria. "Despite the agreement to halt the fighting, (Turkish) air and artillery attacks continue to target the positions of fighters (and) civilian settlements," militia spokesman Mustafa Bali said.

He said Turkish forces had shelled the town of Ras al-Ain. Shelling could be heard at the countries' border on Friday morning despite the ceasefire, agreed between Turkey and the United States.

Also Read: Erdogan says Turkey will not stop operation against Kurdish YPG militia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)