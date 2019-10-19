Bahrain urges its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately -foreign ministry

Bahrain called on its citizens on Friday to leave Lebanon immediately due to current events and what the country has witnessed, as the protests in Lebanon enter a second day, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The ministry also stressed on its previous statements that Bahrainis must not travel to Lebanon under any circumstances for their own safety.

