Odd News Roundup: Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife

Bosnia's lady in red plans for the afterlife

Zorica Rebernik has spent her life in red and plans to stay that way -- even after she dies. After four decades dressing in the color from head to toe, the 67-year-old Bosnian has had tombstones made for herself and husband Zoran -- whom she married wearing a red gown -- from a special red granite imported from India.

