Chile president declares state of emergency after violent protests

Updated: 19-10-2019 10:37 IST
Santiago, Oct 19 (AFP) Chile's president declared a state of emergency in Santiago Friday night and gave the military responsibility for security after a day of violent protests over increases in the price of metro tickets.

"I have declared a state of emergency and, to that end, I have appointed Major General Javier Iturriaga del Campo as head of national defense, in accordance with the provisions of our state of emergency legislation," President Sebastian Pinera said. (AFP)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

