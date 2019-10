Moscow, Oct 19 (AFP) Thirteen people were killed as a result of a dam failure at a gold mine in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk early Saturday, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"As of now, there's information about 13 dead," the ministry said in a statement. Investigators said separately 14 workers were hospitalised. (AFP) RS RS

