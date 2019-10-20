International Development News
Curfew announced in Chilean capital Santiago amid protests

Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 04:46 IST
The Chilean general in charge of security in the capital Santiago under a state of emergency on Saturday announced a curfew in the city and outlying areas amid widespread protests.

General Javier Iturriaga del Campo said a full curfew would be enforced between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

"We invite all people to return to their homes to evaluate the measures the government has announced and look after their families and their homes," the general told reporters in Santiago.

COUNTRY : Chile
