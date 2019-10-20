International Development News
Three dead in riots in Chile's Santiago: official

PTI Santiago
Updated: 20-10-2019 15:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people died in a fire inside a Santiago supermarket that was ransacked early Sunday, as violent clashes between protesters and security forces continued, said the mayor of the Chilean capital, Karla Rubilar.

"We have to report that three people have been killed in a fire in a supermarket. Two burned to death and the third was taken to hospital in poor condition but later died," Rubilar told reporters.

COUNTRY : Chile
