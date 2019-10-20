Chinese Consul General of Kolkata attends Durga puja in Beijing

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou, in a rare gesture, attended Durga Puja celebrations held at the Indian Embassy here. Zha and his wife, Zheng Huiqun, who are visiting Beijing, attended the celebrations along with Indian ambassador Vikram Misri and Deputy Chief of Mission Acquino Vimal on Saturday.

According to the local Bengali association, which organized the event, Zha interacted with several Indians and discussed plans for enhancing the people-to-people relationship between the two countries. The Chinese Consulate in Kolkata has reportedly instituted an award for the best Durga Puja celebration in the city and the winners will be taken to Yunnan in China's Kunming province for a goodwill visit.

Kolkata and Yunnan have been declared sister cities by the respective governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)