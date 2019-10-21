REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Kurdish-led forces say they have pulled out of Syria border town

BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday they had withdrawn from the border town of Ras al Ain under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, but a spokesman for Turkish-backed Syrian rebels said the withdrawal was not yet complete. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ White House's Mulvaney did not mull quitting over 'quid pro quo' flap

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday he had not offered to resign for indicating last week that U.S. President Donald Trump had sought a political favor from Ukraine in exchange for military aid, comments he has since retracted. USA-ELECTION-SANDERS/

Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York in comeback from heart attack NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail in New York City on Saturday, three weeks after suffering a heart attack, and pledged to resume at full throttle his battle against the business and political establishment, including members of his own Democratic Party.

BUSINESS ETHIOPIA-AIRLINE-BOEING/ Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's messages on 737 MAX software

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Sunday that it regrets and understands concerns raised by the release of a former Boeing test pilot’s internal instant messages noting erratic software behavior two years before deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jet. IMF-WORLDBANK-FACEBOOK/

Facebook open to currency-pegged stablecoins for Libra project WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O), facing growing skepticism about its digital currency project Libra, on Sunday said the initiative could use cryptocurrencies based on national currencies such as the dollar, instead of the synthetic one it initially proposed.

ENTERTAINMENT USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' dominates with soft $36 million LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Five years after Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent” cast a spell over the box office, the villainous enchantress has returned to the top of domestic charts.

FRANCE-DAVINCI-LOUVRE-ANNIVERSARY/ At home of Mona Lisa, a retrospective on da Vinci's life and work

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Louvre museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, is putting the final touches to one of the biggest ever exhibitions of the Italian master’s work with the presence of the world’s most expensive painting agonizingly unresolved. SPORTS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Murray beats Wawrinka to win first title since hip surgery

(Reuters) - Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title since having career-saving hip surgery as he fought off Stan Wawrinka in an engrossing duel in the European Open final in Antwerp on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STAFFORD-RECORD/

Lions' Stafford fastest QB to 40,000 yards Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford became the fastest player to reach 40,000 NFL career passing yards on Sunday.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CHINA-DEFENCE/ (TV) Chinese Defence Minister speaks at opening of Xiangshan Forum

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe gives the opening address at the Xiangshan Forum, China's big military forum that is Beijing's answer to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. 21 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS INDONESIA-POLITICS/CABINET (TV)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo to name cabinet after being sworn in for second term Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to name his new cabinet a day after being sworn in for a second term with the focus on the number of technocrats compared with party affiliated picks and also whether he decides to bring on board members of the opposition.

21 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT-DEBATE

British lawmakers debate Queen's Speech British lawmakers debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after it was announced by Queen Elizabeth during the official State Opening of Parliament last week.

21 Oct BOTSWANA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Botswana faces tight election contest amid economic uncertainty The party that wins Botswana's election on Wednesday will have to square up to high unemployment, inequality and overreliance on dwindling diamonds, which have turned the country into one of Africa's wealthiest but cannot lift living standards forever.

21 Oct CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Canada's Trudeau, his "sunny ways" dimmed by scandals, seeks to retain power in election Canadians vote on Monday to determine whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the charismatic son of one of the country's most popular political leaders who promised "sunny ways" four years ago, will stay in office after a series of scandals.

21 Oct BALKANS-DEMOGRAPHY/

U.N. Population Fund holds conference on demographic changes in W. Balkans United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organises a two-day conference on Western Balkans demographic changes which could impact growth, living standards and fiscal sustainability amid a shrinking and ageing labour force and increased demand on pension and health resources.

21 Oct BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Hearing in extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Case management hearing due at London's Westminster Magistrates Court in the U.S. extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

21 Oct BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

UK government to seek a debate and vote on Brexit deal The British government will seek a debate and a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal but it is unclear if the speaker will allow it.

21 Oct NIRELAND-ABORTION/

Northern Ireland prepares for momentous abortion, same-sex marriage change Advocates who have campaigned for decades to end Northern Ireland's ban on same sex-marriage and restrictions on abortion prepare on Monday for a momentous change to the laws at the stroke of midnight.

An overwhelming vote by British lawmakers in July to compel the government to legalise same-sex marriage and extend abortion rights if the devolved assembly has not resumed by Oct. 21 is set to kick in with no hope of local parties ending its near three-year hiatus. 21 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GERMANY-BELARUS/ (TV) Germany's Maas, Belarussian counterpart Vladimir Makei speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives Vladimir Makei, his counterpart from Belarus, a close ally of Russia. 21 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-TIMELINE (FACTBOX) FACTBOX - Key dates in the U.S. House's impeachment inquiry into Trump

U.S. congressional Democrats are pursuing a fast-moving impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, focused on whether he abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation against a key political rival. Some key events related to the probe. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON From 'clown' to statesman in 90 days: how Boris Johnson forged a Brexit deal

In 88 days as British prime minister, Boris Johnson has been humiliated in parliament, drawn mass street protests, tasted heavy defeat in the courts and suffered dozens of defections from his government ranks, including his own brother. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX) (TV) Expanding the 'Squad:' U.S. liberals challenge moderate Democrats to move party left

Jessica Cisneros interned for U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar in 2014, and the congressman later wrote letters to help her get into law school. Now the 26-year-old immigration lawyer is gunning for her former boss' job, saying his values are out of touch with the sprawling south Texas district he has represented for 15 years.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Scotland's Court of Session due to rule on whether to force Johnson to abide by Benn act Scotland's highest court holds a hearing after deciding earlier this month to wait before ruling whether to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's EU divorce date if he has not struck a deal by Oct 19.

21 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT WTO-TRADE/

WTO deputy director talks about the future of the global trading system Alan Wolff, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization, speaks about challenges facing the WTO amid calls for reforms and growing concerns about the organization's ability to grapple with disruptive technologies.

21 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SAUDI-POLITICS/FOREIGNMINISTER

Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubier speaks on foreign policy in London Saudi foreign minister Abdel al-Jubier speaking on Saudi's foreign policy priorities at Chatham House.

21 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/ U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century. 21 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-STOCKS/DOLLAR-HEDGING

U.S. corporates over-exposed to FX risk amid dollar strength A lack of big gyrations in FX markets has turned companies complacent about hedging currency risks, and as the third-quarter earning season gets underway investors should brace to see U.S. companies report sizeable negative impacts due to the stronger U.S. dollar, analysts warned.

21 Oct KENYA-MILK BANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns Kenya's first breastmilk bank has helped feed 75 infants whose mothers could not nurse them. The bank, at Nairobi’s Pumwani Maternity Hospital, is a pilot to see if similar banks could be set up in other parts of the country.

21 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

Opioid distributors, manufacturer to face trial over drug epidemic Opening arguments kick off in the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic, with two local Ohio seeking to hold several drug distributors responsible for fueling the epidemic.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ASIA-WASTE/TYRES (PIX) (GRAPHIC) How the West is fuelling a waste tyre crisis in Asia

Record volumes of waste tyres are being sent from rich world to Asian countries like India and Malaysia where fly-by-night recyclers burn them to make cheap fuel at a big environmental cost. 21 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Ex-CEOs to plead guilty to roles in U.S. college admissions scandal Three wealthy parents including the former chief executives of bond manager Pimco and specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc will appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors in Boston allege that ex-Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, Hercules Capital founder Manuel Henriquez and onetime food manufacturer executive Michelle Janavs paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their children admitted to universities as fake athletic recruits. 21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-OVERVIEW (FACTBOX) FACTBOX-Billion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, distributors of fueling U.S. opioid crisis

An overview of litigation over the opioid epidemic in the U.S. 21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Real Madrid - News conferences & training Galatasaray and Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match in Istanbul.

21 Oct 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

