Russia says militants in 12 Syrian prisons left unguarded due to Turkish incursion- Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 21-10-2019 16:29 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Twelve Syrian prisons holding foreign militants as well as eight refugee camps have been left unguarded as a result of Turkey's operation in northern Syria, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defense minister as saying on Monday.

Speaking in China, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there was a risk that the militants could escape and try to leave the region in order to return to their home countries.

