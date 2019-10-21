Toll from Chile unrest rises to 11 dead: official

The death toll from a violent weekend of protests in Chile has risen from seven to 11, Santiago governor Karla Rubilar told reporters on Monday. "There were three deaths the day before yesterday and eight deaths yesterday," all in the greater Santiago area, Rubilar said.

Violent protests, initially against a hike in metro fares, first broke out on Friday with many metro stations attacked, buses torched and traffic lights smashed while several supermarkets were looted and burnt.

