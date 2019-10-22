Odd News Roundup: Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration

Sheep replaced traffic on the streets of Madrid on Sunday as shepherds steered their flocks through the heart of the Spanish capital, following ancient migration routes. The annual event, which started in 1994, allows shepherds to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to more southerly pastures for winter grazing.

