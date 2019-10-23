REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but move unlikely to end unrest HONG KONG - Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but the move was unlikely to end months of unrest as it met just one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters.

BRITAIN-BODIES/ British police find 39 bodies in a truck container

LONDON - Police found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria at an industrial estate to the east of London on Wednesday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-POLL/ Support for impeaching Trump soars among independents - Reuters/Ipsos poll

NEW YORK - Support for impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-PG-E/

Thousands could be affected by PG&E's latest planned power cutoffs People in more than 180,000 homes and businesses in California could find themselves in the dark as Pacific Gas & Electric again plans to shut off power in parts of 17 counties for up to two days, as a preventive measure against wildfires.

BUSINESS JOHNSON-JOHNSON-TALC-CEO-INSIGHT/

Johnson & Johnson CEO testified Baby Powder was safe 13 days before FDA bombshell LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Facing off against a plaintiff's lawyer for the first time about Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, the company's Chief Executive Alex Gorsky earlier this month insisted that the company's iconic brand was safe.

TESLA-RESULTS/ China factory production key as Tesla reports third-quarter results

Tesla Inc is conducting trial production runs at its new $2 billion China factory for the past several weeks and will sell some of the first cars from the plant to its employees, sources told Reuters. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING/ Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

BOSTON - Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-ATT/ Guardiola backs "extraordinary" Sterling to keep on improving

MANCHESTER - Pep Guardiola says hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling can still improve further and it will be up to the Manchester City forward as to whether he fulfils his potential and becomes a great of the game. RUGBY UNION WORLDCUP ZAF/

Big hearted de Klerk stands by Springbok aerial assault TOKYO - Faf de Klerk would make an unlikely Spiderman with his distinctive mane of blonde hair but the South Africa scrumhalf does share one trait with the fictional superhero as a small man who packs a big punch.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT-BANQUET (PIX) (TV) Japan's PM Abe and wife host banquet for newly enthroned emperor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie host a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Hotel New Otani in Tokyo. 23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FRANCE-ASTERIX/ (PIX) (TV) New Asterix book released with a Gaul teenager the leading character

Asterix, the indomitable pint-sized Gaul forever outfoxing the Romans, returns for his 38th comic adventure on Thursday (October 24). The beloved character, who has been entertaining readers with his exploits alongside oversized Obelix since 1959, has become a mainstay in the publishing industry, with more than 370 million albums sold worldwide, and translated into more than 100 languages. 24 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ISRAEL-CLASSICALMUSIC/ (PIX) (TV) Israel Philharmonic bids farewell to legendary Maestro Mehta

Legendary Maestro Zubin Mehta who led Israel Philharmonic Orchestra for more than four decades bids farewell in a series of concerts, prepares to hand over his baton to 30 year old Wunderkind Lahav Shani. Oct 24

THAILAND-KING/ (PIX) (TV) EVENT MOVED TO DEC. 12 Thai king joins royal barges procession

King Maha Vajiralongkorn joins royal river procession along Chao Praya river as part of the year-long celebrations of his coronation. The celebration involves up to 52 elaborately crafted river barges and 2,200 seamen. Oct 24

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS VENEZUELA-EXPORTS/ (PIX) (TV)

In hungry Venezuela, food producers step up exports to survive Amid widespread hunger, Venezuelan food companies are increasingly relying on exports as a way of staying alive in a hyperinflationary economic crisis. From shrimp to mozzarella cheese, food made in Venezuela is increasingly ending up in foreign markets as companies seek to keep operations afloat - with the blessing of President Nicolas Maduro.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/

Q3 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release The heavy equipment maker is expected to report lower earnings per share for the third quarter as its customers turn more circumspect in making large capital expenditures amid slowing global economic growth. Investors will look for evidence to gauge the depth of slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT AMAZON COM-LOGISTICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Can Amazon deliver in its second biggest market? Every half an hour, 50 vans sweep into Amazon's distribution centre in Mannheim, Germany and sweep out again with up to 200 parcels and a precise delivery plan in each. The operation is designed to maximise speed and minimise costs, preconditions for the success of Amazon's expansion in its biggest international market. But finding drivers is increasingly difficult, according to logistics experts, several rival delivery companies and one of the contractors Amazon uses to do its deliveries.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT LILLY-RESULTS/

Eli Lilly to post third quarter results Eli Lilly is expected to report a drop in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday as it bears the brunt of generic competition for older drugs such as Cialis and pricing pressures in the United States. Investors will focus on commentary related to the uptake of migraine treatment Emgality and updates on experimental cancer therapy LOXO-292.

23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BOEING-RESULTS/

Q3 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release Boeing is expected to post lower quarterly profit and revenue as its fast-selling 737 MAX jets remain grounded. Investors will look for comments on the timing of the jet's return to service.

23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CHICAGO-BUDGET/

Chicago mayor to introduce budget, deficit elimination plan Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil a proposed fiscal 2020 budget and her plan to fill a $838 million gap.

23 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT FORD MOTOR-RESULTS/

Ford Motor Co third-quarter results expected to be hurt by restructuring, China slowdown Ford Motor Co is scheduled to report third-quarter results, which are expected to be hurt by the No. 2 U.S. automaker's ongoing restructuring and the slowdown in the world's largest auto market in China.

23 Oct 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT TESLA-RESULTS/

Tesla reports financial results for the third quarter Electric car maker Tesla said it will report third quarter financial results on Oct 23 after the New York market closes. Analysts are expecting another loss - although the company had earlier forecast a break even performance. The focus will be on the outlook for turning a profit in the fourth quarter.

23 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT SK HYNIX-RESULTS/ (PIX)

SK Hynix Q3 earnings SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-top memory chipmaker, is scheduled to release the July-Sept earnings.

24 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT RUSSIA-AFRICA/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin and Sisi chair Russia-Africa summit in Russia's Sochi Russia hosts a Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The heads of states from the African continent are invited, as well as leaders of sub-regional organisations and associations.

Oct 24 SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AMERS-REUTERS RANKING/INNOVATIVE-UNIVERSITIES The World's Most Innovative Universities - 2019

While inventors are often portrayed as iconoclasts, innovation relies on strong institutions. That's the conclusion of Reuters' annual ranking of the World's Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries. 23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-DROUGHT/RIVER (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - Thirst turns to anger as Australia's mighty river runs dry

In Menindee, the drought is not only crippling some of Australia's richest outback grazing country, but drinking water is running low (this is new and reaching a critical stage in the coming weeks and months). 23 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens Oct 24

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/ECO ANXIETY (TV)

Stressed out about climate change? Mental health experts brace for eco-anxiety The number of Americans worried about climate change has tripled since 2011. Now, some are seeking help for eco-anxiety through the help of mental health professionals or peer support groups.

23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper deposed by House committee in impeachment inquiry Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper is deposed by House Intelligence Committee regarding circumstances in whichTrump administration withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine.

23 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT FACEBOOK-CONGRESS/ (PIX) (TV)

Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House panel Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House Financial Services Committee as social media company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over planned cryptocurrency and other issues including advertising policies.

23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT LIBYA-REFUGEES/RWANDA (PIX) (TV)

Rwanda hosts media visit to transit centre for African migrants previously detained in Libya Rwanda's Ministry of Emergency Management and the UNHCR will take journalists to the transit centre where migrants from Libya have been sheltered. Rwanda received 66 asylum-seekers that were being held in a Libyan detention centre, the first of a group of 500 to be sent there under a new agreement with the United Nations to help resettle people detained while trying to reach Europe.

23 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speaks to reporters after winning election Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take media questions for the first time since winning a minority government in the Monday federal election.

23 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT ITALY-HERCULANEUM/ (PIX) (TV)

Sumptuous ancient Roman home reopens to public after 30-year restoration project One of Herculaneum's most noble Roman homes, the House of the Bicentenary, reopens to the public after a 30-year restoration project. Herculaneum was one of the seaside towns covered in volcanic material when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. The House of the Bicentenary was excavated in 1938 and is noted for its fine wall paintings and mosaic pavements.

23 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT ARGENTINA-ELECTION/FERNANDEZ-FERNANDEZ (PIX) (TV)

Presidential hopefuls close out campaigns ahead of vote Presidential hopefuls Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner close out campaigns ahead of vote.

Oct 24 GERMANY-BERLINWALL/EYEWITNESS (PIX) (TV)

From Alice in Wonderland to walking the dog: Germans recall fall of Berlin Wall One suddenly felt like Alice in Wonderland, the other simply had new routes to walk her dog. For two women living either side of the Berlin Wall, its fall in 1989 was a very different experience.

Oct 24 GERMANY-BERLINWALL/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Thirty years after it fell, the Berlin Wall still divides Germans Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a psychological divide remains between east and west Germans: reunification is seen as a western takeover by many easterners, a majority of whom feel like they are second-class citizens.

Oct 24 CLIMATE-CHANGE/FUND

Green Climate Fund holds replenishment conference in Paris The Green Climate Fund replenishment pledging conference is held in Paris. The main pledging day is Friday, Oct. 25. This is the first replenishment of the fund since an initial round of pledges was made in 2014. Amount raised will be a litmus test of how far rich countries are willing to go to help the developing world tackle climate change.

Oct 24 VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Opposition to hold nationwide protest over electricity problems Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido leads a nationwide protest against chronic blackouts and frequent power outages.

Oct 24 USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Nancy Pelosi to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Oct 24 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV) Trial continues in New York AG's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil

Trial is scheduled to continue in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York's attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court. 23 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX) Marketing exec faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

A California marking executive who authored a best-selling parenting tips book is scheduled to be sentenced after admitting she participated in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors in Boston argue that Jane Buckinham, the author of "The Modern Girl's Guide to Motherhood," deserves six months in prison for paying $50,000 to have a corrupt test proctor take the ACT college entrance exam for her son. 23 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-USA

Trump administration officials grilled by U.S. lawmakers over Syria policy President Donald Trump's special representative for Syria engagement, James Jeffrey, and two other State Department officials testify in a public hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, as members of Congress criticize the White House for pulling U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey's offensive against the Kurds, who have been a U.S. ally.

23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

