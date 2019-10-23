US Domestic News Summary: Thousands could be affected by PG&E's latest planned power cutoffs

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Thousands could be affected by PG&E's latest planned power cutoffs

People in more than 180,000 homes and businesses in California could find themselves in the dark as Pacific Gas & Electric again plans to shut off power in parts of 17 counties for up to two days, as a preventive measure against wildfires. The company said it was tracking a "dry, offshore wind event" that might impact its service area on Wednesday and Thursday and needed to turn off the electricity as a safety measure. Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. The "Full House" star is one of 11 parents hit with new charges. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Loughlin conspired to bribe the University of Southern California employees to secure the admission of her two daughters. Striking Chicago teachers to protest during morning rush hour

Striking Chicago teachers planned to march and hold a protest during the morning rush hour in the city's downtown on Wednesday in their push for smaller class sizes and more support staff in the third-largest U.S. public school system. Classes were canceled for the fifth straight day on Wednesday for the Chicago Public Schools' 300,000 students, who have been out of school and without after-hours activities since last Thursday when the system's 25,000 teachers went on strike. Biden to step up attack on Trump's economic policies in Pennsylvania speech

Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden plans to tout his economic policy credentials and double down on his attacks on President Donald Trump in a speech on Wednesday in the electoral battleground state of Pennsylvania. Biden, who faces a two-front war against the largest Democratic field in history as well as Trump, will speak in Scranton, the Rust Belt town where he grew up, about "the middle-class values that guide his vision," his campaign said. The speech is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Senators urge U.S. retirement fund to reverse China investment decision

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday again asked a federal retirement fund to reverse a decision to track a popular index provided by MSCI Inc, saying a failure to act would lead to U.S. pension savings being funneled to companies controlled by the Chinese government. The request is the latest effort by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, to stem U.S. investment in specific Chinese companies and it included signatures from other lawmakers, including Senator Mitt Romney, indicating the issue is gaining traction. The Facebook probe by U.S. states expands to 47 attorneys general

A New York-led probe into allegations that Facebook Inc put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to include attorneys general from 47 U.S. states and territories, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday. The investigation of Facebook announced in September had included Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia. It now includes most U.S. states as well as the U.S. territory of Guam. A teenager wounded in shooting near California high school -police

Police said a possible suspect has been apprehended after a person was shot and wounded on Tuesday just outside a high school in Santa Rosa, California. All school lockdowns had been lifted and there was no evidence the weapon was on campus, authorities said on Twitter. Support for impeaching Trump soars among independents: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Support for impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. More Americans also said they disapproved of the president's handling of foreign threats. Shaq backs Rockets' Morey in Hong Kong protest controversy

National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on Tuesday said he agreed with Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who came under fire from China after he voiced his support for Hong Kong democracy protests this month. Morey apologized and quickly deleted his tweet, but his backing of the protests in the Chinese-ruled city angered Beijing, Chinese fans and the team's business partners in a market worth an estimated $4 billion to the league. Exclusive: Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw to leave White House - officials

President Donald Trump's G7 and trade adviser, Kelly Ann Shaw, is leaving his administration for a position in the private sector, White House officials said on Tuesday, marking the departure of one of the most senior women on the president's economic team. Shaw succeeded Clete Willems as deputy assistant to the president for international economic affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council earlier this year.

