Child killed in Chile protests as toll rises to 18: minister

PTI Santiago
Updated: 23-10-2019 20:45 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@IRNemesis)

A four-year-old child was killed during the latest round of protests in Chile, raising the death toll from five days of social unrest to 18, a top Chilean security official said Wednesday.

The child and an adult man were killed Tuesday when a drunk driver rammed into a crowd of protesters, Interior Undersecretary Rodrigo Ubilla said. A third person died from injuries sustained in a beating by police, according to the victim's family.

COUNTRY : Chile
