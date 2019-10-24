9 tornadoes confirmed in Dallas area from Sunday's storms

The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes struck the Dallas area during Sunday's stretch of severe storms in Texas. Forecasters confirmed the twisters Tuesday after surveying damage throughout North Texas. The strongest of the tornadoes hit the heavily populated north Dallas area, where the EF3 twister had peak winds of 225 kph and was on the ground for more than 25 kilometres.

The other Texas tornadoes had wind speeds ranging from 130 kph to 218 kph. Four people died in Arkansas and Oklahoma as a result of the storms late Sunday and early Monday. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in far western Arkansas, as well as a pair of EF1 tornadoes that hit northeast Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee.

