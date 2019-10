China confirms reports that 39 dead in lorry in U.K. are Chinese - Global Times

China's foreign ministry has confirmed reports that 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were Chinese, the Global Times said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The paper, published by the official People's Daily newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said the foreign ministry told the newspaper "nothing could be released as of now."

British police separately confirmed on Thursday that the dead found in the lorry are Chinese nationals.

