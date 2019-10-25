International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. Coast Guard hunts man who went overboard from cruise ship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 10:40 IST
U.S. Coast Guard hunts man who went overboard from cruise ship
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching early on Friday for a 26-year-old man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship about 47 miles (76 km) out in the Gulf of Mexico, near the port of Galveston in Texas.

A spokeswoman said the coast guard was preparing to launch a search-and-rescue cutter after midnight, with more than 10 of its crew having joined the initial stages of the search. A helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft manned by divers and rescue equipment, including a hoist to lift a person out of the water, are also being deployed in the effort, she added.

The ship, Carnival Dream, started a four-day cruise from Galveston on Thursday, the cruise operator Carnival Corp said. "Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony," it said in a statement.

The 14-deck vessel can accommodate more than 3,600 passengers in more than 1,800 cabins, internet cruise tracking site Ship Technology said. No further information from the Coast Guard or the cruise line was immediately available.

Also Read: EU's Barnier and UK's Barclay had "constructive" Brexit meeting - spokeswoman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

People will beat them with shoes: DS Hooda on reports of Independent MLAs joining BJP

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday said if the Independent MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana then people will beat them up with shoes in the time to come. The Independent MLAs, who are going to be a part of the Kh...

Sena-BJP tally rises to five from three in Raigad district

The Shiv Sena and BJP have increased their tally in the coastal Raigad district by winning five of the total seven Assembly constituencies in the just concluded elections in Maharashtra. While the Shiv Sena won in three constituencies, its ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police informs court that sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others still pending

JNU sedition case Delhi Police informs court that sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others still pending....

BJP will form govt in Haryana with independents' support: Subhash Barala

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Friday said that his party will form the government in the state with the support of independent legislators as it fell short of achieving an absolute majority on its own. Independent candidates have come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019