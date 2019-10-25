International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Australia's Uluru joins other cultural sites in fight for survival

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:15 IST
FACTBOX-Australia's Uluru joins other cultural sites in fight for survival
Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia has banned climbers on Uluru, one of the country's landmarks that is sacred to its indigenous custodians, becoming the latest cultural site around the world to close in order to protect its heritage and the environment. The giant monolith, a UNESCO World Heritage Site formerly known as Ayers Rock, will become permanently off-limits to climbers from Saturday after a decades-long fight by the Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru.

The Anangu people have called for a ban since 1985 when the park was returned to indigenous control. Below is a list of cultural and other important sites that have closed or imposed new restrictions on tourists as authorities grapple with the challenge of how best to protect people, heritage, the environment, and wildlife.

1. MAYA BAY, THAILAND: The island cove was made famous by the 2000 film "The Beach" starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It was closed to tourists last year until 2021 in a bid to salvage the area's coral reefs, which have been damaged by warmer temperatures and a flood of tourists. 2. BORACAY ISLAND, THE PHILIPPINES: The resort was closed for a six-month cleanup from April to October 2018 after being described as a "cesspool" by President Rodrigo Duterte. The island attracted 2 million visitors the previous year but has now limited numbers to 19,000 per day and banned beach parties, smoking, and drinking.

3. MOUNT EVEREST BASE CAMP, CHINA: The Chinese government closed its side of the Everest base camp this year to anyone without a climbing permit due to the huge amounts of rubbish piling up at the site, according to the Lonely Planet travel website. The Chinese base camp, located in Tibet, was accessible by car.

4. FJADRARGLJUFUR CANYON, ICELAND: The popular site, which featured in one of Justin Bieber's music videos, was closed to tourists for about three months this year due to damage from wet weather and foot traffic. The number of visitors had nearly doubled after being featured in the pop singer's "I'll Show You" video.

5. THE FAROE ISLANDS, DENMARK: Ten popular tourist sites were closed temporarily this year for maintenance by an international team of volunteers after a 10% growth in visitor numbers in recent years.

6. SIPADAN ISLAND, MALAYSIA: One of the world's most renowned scuba diving spots on Malaysia's part of Borneo island will be shut for a month every December from 2020 to allow the coral and marine ecosystem to recuperate.

7. KOMODO ISLAND, INDONESIA: Authorities are due to limit visitor numbers and raise entry prices to the island in order to conserve the population of the Komodo dragons, the world's largest living species of lizard. Officials initially planned to close the island for one year from 2020 but later scrapped the idea. 8. SPANISH STEPS, ITALY: Rome banned tourists from sitting on the famous monument in August, in a crackdown on overcrowding by tourists. Visitors can still walk up and down, but offenders of the sitting ban can be fined up to 400 euros ($444).

The site was largely shut between October 2015 and September 2016 for a private restoration after the 135 steps had become loose, stained and cracked under the strain of daily use by both residents and visitors. Source: Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters, New Straits Times, Lonely Planet

($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Writing by Beh Lih Yi @behlihyi; Editing by Michael Taylor. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Mobikon raises $12.5 mn funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon, which provides software platforms for restaurants, on Friday announced a fundraise of USD 12.5 million in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The funds will be used for expansion activities in newer areas and increasin...

Sebi levies Rs 22 lakh fine on 3 entities for fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of over Rs 22 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 12.2 lakh on Excell Stee...

Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the subscription of leading American dailies The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them fake and asked other federal agencies to do the same, according to a media report. Trumps unusual ...

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani calls for protests to remain peaceful

Iraqs top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful.Real reform and change in the country have to be through peaceful methods, a represent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019