REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY/

More Russian military police arrive in Syria under peace deal with Turkey MOSCOW - Around 300 more Russian military police have arrived in Syria, the defense ministry said on Friday, under an accord between Ankara and Moscow which halted Turkey’s military incursion into northeast Syria.

BRITAIN-BODIES/ Post-mortems to begin on 39 victims found in truck near London

GRAYS, England - British police were questioning the driver of a truck in which 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found dead this week as post-mortem examinations of some of the victims began on Friday. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/ California wine country fire began near damaged PG&E tower, 2,000 flee

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. - A wind-driven wildfire that forced some 2,000 people to flee homes in Northern California’s wine country on Thursday erupted near the base of a damaged high-voltage transmission tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co, utility and fire officials said. ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING-CONGRESS/

U.S. Senate Democrats introduce aviation safety bill after Boeing MAX crashes WASHINGTON - Two Democrats on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday introduced legislation to mandate numerous aviation safety recommendations in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane’s grounding in March.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China to ask U.S. to remove tariffs in exchange for ag buys in talks Friday: sources WASHINGTON - Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials will discuss plans on Friday for China to buy more U.S. farm products, but in return, Beijing will request cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, people briefed on the talks told Reuters.

WEWORK-M-A-SOFTBANK-GROUP/ How softbank made WeWork an offer it had to accept

NEW YORK - Just a few months ago, WeWork’s co-founder Adam Neumann was being courted by Wall Street’s top investment bankers in anticipation of one of this year’s most high-profile initial public offerings. ENTERTAINMENT

KAKAO-CYBERBULLYING/ South Korean portal to disable entertainment comments after death of K-pop star

SEOUL - Major South Korean portal Daum will temporarily close its comments sections on entertainment news, operator Kakao Corp said on Friday, after the death of a K-pop star who had opposed cyber bullying. FRANCE-DAVINCI-LOUVRE-OPENING/

Intrigue over absent masterpiece as da Vinci show opens doors PARIS - A major exhibition marking 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci opened in Paris on Thursday but there was intrigue over whether the “Salvator Mundi” painting of Christ, one of the best-known works attributed to the master, would make a late appearance.

SPORTS RUGBY UNION WORLDCUP WAL ZAF/PREVIEW

Let them maul: Springboks will stick to trusted game plan, says Pollard TOKYO - The Springboks came in for some flak back home for the limited ambition of their game against Japan last weekend but flyhalf Handre Pollard suggested on Friday that there would be little change for the World Cup semi-final against Wales.

GOLF-JAPAN/ Zozo Championship second round washed out on Friday

CHIBA, Japan - The second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan was halted on Friday because of persistent rain, tournament organisers announced, with a possible Monday finish looming large. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-CONGRESS/CUMMINGS (PIX) (TV)

Obama, Clinton, Pelosi are slated to speak at congressman Cummings' funeral Former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with former presidential candidate and senator Hillary Clinton are among a who's-who list of the Democrat party slated to speak on Friday at the late Congressman Elijah Cummings' funeral.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Where Trump, Democratic presidential candidates stand on criminal justice reforms A look at the criminal justice policies and proposals for the 2020 presidential field ahead of a South Carolina forum on criminal justice reform.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BLACK VOTERS

Democratic rivals look to break Biden's firewall with black South Carolina voters With each passing day, South Carolina looms larger as perhaps Joe Biden's last line of defense if he hopes to secure the Democratic presidential nomination next year.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-RUSSIA/BUTINA (TV)

Russian agent Butina to be freed from U.S. prison, awaits deportation Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina is set to be released from a Florida prison after serving most of her 18-month sentence for conspiring to influence U.S. conservative activists and infiltrate the National Rifle Association, and is expected to be quickly deported to her native country.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's Erdogan meets Guinea, Afghan leaders Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Guinea President Alpha Conde (1130 GMT) and Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum (1430 GMT) but it is not clear whether he will make any public statements.

25 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/FUND (TV)

Global climate fund looks to raise up to $10 bln in new financing round The Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing nations tackle global warming, aims to raise up to $10 billion in fresh pledges of financing from donor governments at a conference in Paris. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire chairs the meeting and hold presser at the end of it

25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Social Democrats announce result of leadership ballot Party members decide who they want to drag the party out of the doldrums and decide whether to quit government.

Oct 26 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEDIA-AT&T/HBO MAX (PIX) Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, under scrutiny from activist investor Elliott Management, is among the last of the major media and tech companies to announce details of its entry into the streaming war. Ahead of AT&T's October 29 investor day presentation, when WarnerMedia will announce details for its HBO Max service to Wall Street analysts, we will reveal exclusive details. 25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MEDIA-AT&T/HBO MAX-SUBSCRIBERS FACTBOX-Which HBO subscribers will get HBO Max at no extra charge?

Next week, when WarnerMedia reveals details about its upcoming subscription streaming video service HBO Max, some current HBO subscribers in the U.S. will learn that they will have access to the new service at no additional charge. We tell you who. 25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/MEXICO Mexico's chief negotiator gives update on new NAFTA deal as U.S. ratification window closes

Mexico's chief negotiator for the trade deal meant to replace NAFTA speaks at news conference about the progress made so far to convince U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to put the agreement to a vote, as the number of days left in the U.S. Congress calendar grows ever shorter. If the deal is not passed this year, most observers believe it will be kicked back to after the 2020 presidential election. 25 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SERBIA-TRADE/ (TV) Serbia's PM Brnabic signs accession to Eurasian Union in Moscow

Serbia's PM Ana Brnabic is to sign accession to Russia-dominated Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow. 25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TANZANIA-AIRLINE/ (PIX) Tanzania's state-run airline receives its second Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The plane will to the airline's fleet of eight. President John Magufuli has personally taken charge of the revival of the airline, spending hundreds of millions of dollars purchasing new planes since 2016. Oct 26

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-VALLI/HENNES & MAURITZ (PIX) (TV)

Giambattista Valli shows off H+M designs at Rome fashion show High-end fashion meets retail as couturier Giambattista Valli presents his new collection for Stockholm-based clothing label H&M Hennes in the sumptuous 17th-century Palazzo Doria Pamphilj in Rome.

25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/BIGBANG (TV)

K-pop boyband BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon discharged from military service Leader of South Korean K-pop boyband BIGBANG G-Dragon is discharged from the mandatory military service. Thousands of fans are expected to gather in front of the military unit to greet him.

26 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MEXIC0-VIOLENCE/SINALOA El Chapo's oldest son personally led the dramatic rescue of his half brother in Mexico battle

Ivan Archvaldo Guzman, the leader of Los Chapitos wing of the Sinaloa Cartel and the oldest of El Chapo Guzman's sons, personally led cartel gunmen in the assault on security forces that led to the release of his half-brother Ovidio from a house in the city of Culiacan, Mexico's security minister said, contesting versions of the story that said Ivan had been caught with Ovidio. 25 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

