Naidu thanks Azerbaijan for releasing postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Naidu, who is leading an Indian delegation to the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here, thanked the country for releasing the postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, he expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijan government. "I express my gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan and its friendly citizens for issuing a postage stamp on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi," Naidu said.

Mahatma Gandhi's life and legacy were remembered by people across the world on his 150th birth anniversary with several countries, including France and Sri Lanka, releasing commemorative postage stamps and organizing events to mark the day on October 2. Over the years, India's bilateral trade with oil-rich Azerbaijan has increased substantially from around USD 50 million in 2005 to around USD 463 million in 2017, according to India's Embassy in Baku.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)