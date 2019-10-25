International Development News
Development News Edition

Moscow, Damascus deploy forces to Syria-Turkey border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Qamishli
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:56 IST
Moscow, Damascus deploy forces to Syria-Turkey border
Image Credit: ANI

Damascus and Moscow deployed extra forces Friday to Syria's border with Turkey, even as Washington partially reversed a drawback to boost its own military presence near key Syrian oil fields. The United States earlier this month announced a pullout from Kurdish-held areas in northeast Syria, allowing Damascus, Ankara, and Moscow to carve up the Kurds' now-defunct autonomous region.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies on October 9 launched a cross-border attack against Kurdish-held areas, grabbing a 120-kilometer-long (70-mile) swathe of Syrian land along the frontier. The deadly incursion killed hundreds and caused 300,000 people to flee their homes in the latest humanitarian disaster in Syria's brutal eight-year war.

This week, Turkey and Russia struck a deal in Sochi for more Kurdish forces to withdraw from the frontier on both sides of that Turkish-held area under the supervision of Russian and Syrian forces. Before dawn Friday, an AFP stringer saw a convoy of hundreds of regime troops arriving in the border town of Kobane.

Dozens of soldiers sat atop a truck touting guns and waving Syria's two-star flag as they made their way into town to a cacophony of honking horns, he said. "One, one, one, the Syrian people are one," they shouted.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor relying on sources inside Syria, said 180 vehicles had arrived in Kobane. Moscow, for its part, said 300 Russian military police had arrived in Syria to help ensure Kurdish forces withdraw to a line 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border in line with Tuesday's agreement.

Near the town of Qamishli, and AFP correspondent saw armoured cars flying Russian flags head westwards from a regime-held base on the third day of patrols. Under the Sochi deal, Kurdish forces have until late Tuesday to withdraw from border areas at either end of the Turkish-held area, before joint Turkish-Russian start patrols in a 10-kilometre (six-mile) strip there.

Ankara eventually wants to set up a so-called "safe zone" on Syrian soil along the entire length of its 440-kilometre border, including to resettle some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has made clear it objected to some provisions of the Sochi agreement and it has so far maintained several border positions.

Human rights groups on Friday accused Turkey of already "forcibly" having deported refugees to war-torn Syria in the months leading to its attack. Fighting between the two sides raged southeast of the Turkey-held zone on Friday despite the truce, the Observatory said.

Syria's Kurds have largely stayed out of their country's civil war, instead building their own institutions and working towards autonomy. But SDF forces have been a key US ally in the fight against the Islamic State group, although Turkey views them as "terrorists".

SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi has expressed reservations about the Turkish-Russian deal, and says he refuses to leave his people "alone without protection". On Wednesday, he said he would be open to a German proposal for international forces to patrol the border area.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has said she would raise the plan with her counterparts at a NATO meeting in Brussels. Abdi is expected to visit Washington soon, even as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged the US to hand over the SDF commander, insisting he was a wanted "terrorist".

After years of fighting IS, the SDF control hydrocarbon-rich areas, including Syria's largest oil field in Al-Omar in the east. But the withdrawal of their US backer left them outgunned in the face of attacking Turkish forces, forcing them to seek the return of regime troops.

Late Thursday, however, the United States said it would beef up its presence in the northeast near key oil fields. "The US is committed to reinforcing our position, in coordination with our SDF partners, in northeast Syria," a Pentagon official said.

Washington would do so "with additional military assets to prevent those oil fields from falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilizing actors," he said, referring to IS but without providing numbers. President Bashar al-Assad's cash-strapped regime is in desperate need of the northeast's natural resources.

The SDF expelled IS from their last patch of territory in Syria last March, but sleeper cells still claim deadly attacks. The Kurds hold tens of thousands of IS suspects and their family members in jails and camps, and they have repeatedly warned the Turkish invasion increases the risk of a mass breakout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

California utility admits it may have ignited fire

Californias biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes. Meanwhile, a wind-whipped fire destroyed homes near Los...

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Official spokesperson.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will take over the position of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the official spokesperson said on Friday....

REFILE-GRAPHIC-Take Five: Brextension, Brelection, Bremain

1BREXIT IN A DITCH Oct 31 was when Britain was to exit the European Union, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit again. But with the UK parliament failing to play along, hes been force...

Killing of apple truck drivers attempt to prevent normalcy in J-K: Gen Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday that killing of apple traders and drivers ferrying the crop was an attempt to prevent normalcy in Kashmir. He also expressed confidence that the repeal of Article 370 will usher speedy development a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019