International Development News
Development News Edition

World's most expensive bottle of whisky sells for 1.5m pounds

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:19 IST
World's most expensive bottle of whisky sells for 1.5m pounds

The "Holy Grail" of whiskeys smashed the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold, going for nearly 1.5 million pounds at a London auction. The Macallan 1926 60-year-old single malt from cask number 263 had been expected to sell for up to 450,000, pounds but went under the hammer for 1.45 million pounds (USD 1.9 million, 1.7 million euros) late Thursday, beating the 1.2 million pounds fetched last year by another bottle from the same cask.

Distilled over 90 years ago and aged in European Oak for 60 years, the bottle was one of only 40 that Macallan, based in Moray, northern Scotland, has confirmed were bottled from Cask 263 in 1986. "This is the most iconic of all bottles of Scotch whiskey, the essential centerpiece of any great collection," said Sotheby's auction house, which organized the sale.

"This bottle provides the ultimate opportunity to taste the 'holy grail' of all whiskeys -- a once in a lifetime experience." The bottle was the first with the batch's "Fine and Rare" label to be seen at auction in more than a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Russian soldier kills 8 in gun attack at Siberian army base

A Russian soldier on Friday opened fire on troops at a Siberian military base, killing eight and injuring another two, officials said, blaming the attack on a possible nervous breakdown. The serviceman who opened fire has been detained, the...

Need to understand 'real motive' behind Bapu's murder: Gandhi's kin amid talk of Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday stressed on the need to understand the real motive behind the latters murder even as BJP pushes to confer Bharat Ratna on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who was accused of...

TN Govt doctors go on strike, services partially hit

TN Govt doctors go on strike, services partially hit Chennai, Oct 25 PTI More than 15,000 government doctors affiliated to Federation of Government Doctors Association on Friday launched an indefinite strike across Tamil Nadu pressing...

BJP-Sena bagged 56 of 75 Konkan seats, lion's share in Mumbai

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena put up a robust performance in Konkan, winning 56 out of 75 seats in the coastal region in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The Konkan region comprises the districts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019