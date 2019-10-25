International Development News
Development News Edition

US 'mechanised forces' to control Syria oil fields: Esper

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:21 IST
US 'mechanised forces' to control Syria oil fields: Esper
Image Credit: Flickr

The US is to use "mechanized forces" -- armored vehicles which can include tanks -- to help control Syrian oil fields and prevent Islamic State (IS) group fighters seizing them, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Friday. He declined however to give any more details of the mission, which follows the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in northern Syria this month on orders from President Donald Trump.

US commanders are "considering how we might reposition forces in the area in order to make sure we secure the oil fields," Esper said, echoing an earlier Pentagon statement. "It will include some mechanized forces -- again I'm not going to get into the details -- but the mission in Syria remains what the mission in Syria began with: it's always been about defeating the ISIS coalition," he said, referring to IS.

The shift of US forces in Syria came after Trump on Thursday tweeted: "We will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields!" US media, including Newsweek, citing anonymous US officials, reported the Pentagon was looking at sending as many as 30 Abrams tanks and an unspecified number of soldiers to Al-Tanf, a northeast Syrian town where there is already a garrison of US troops. While US forces have been in control of the Syrian oil fields for some time, there was a question mark over their security after Trump's order pulling US troops away from the border with Turkey.

That order opened the way for Turkey to go ahead with a long-threatened military operation to enter Syria to quash Kurdish militia in the zone who had been fighting IS. Ankara views the militia as "terrorists" threatening its territory. Although NATO is not involved in Syria, both the US and Turkey are member states, and the issue dominated the two-day defense ministers' meeting in Brussels -- especially as Turkey has struck a deal with Russia to patrol a "safe area" it wants to be set up inside Syria.

Esper said after the meeting that the US remained in contact with the Kurdish militia in Syria and that they had managed to "recollect" dozens of IS prisoners who had escaped during the Turkish assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...

Vietnamese UK embassy says families worried relatives were among truck dead

Vietnams embassy in London said on Friday it had received requests from Vietnamese families asking for help in finding out whether their relatives were among the 39 victims found dead in the back of a truck near London.The embassy has not y...

Laxman wants Ganguly to revive NCA

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wants his former colleague and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive the National Cricket Academy, which he said was key to nurture future stars. Laxman, who is also a consultant for CABs spec...

Don't want anyone to say cricketers can play only on pitch: Ganguly on becoming BCCI president

After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that when his term finishes as the chief, he does not want anyone to say that cricketers can only play on pitch an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019