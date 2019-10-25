67 people killed in protests in Ethiopia's Oromiya region -police

Sixty-seven were people killed in two days of protests this week in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, the region's police commissioner told Reuters late on Friday.

Sixty-two of the dead were protesters while five were police officers, Oromiya regional police commissioner Kefyalew Tefera said by phone. Thirteen died from bullet wounds and the rest from injuries caused by stones, he said.

