International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan confirms arrest of activist following US criticism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 02:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 02:40 IST
Pakistan confirms arrest of activist following US criticism
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Friday confirmed it detained the father of a prominent activist who has fled the country, in an incident that's fuelled fears of a clampdown on dissent and sparked condemnation from the United States. "Prof. Mohammad Ismail has been detained by the law enforcement authorities in Peshawar in a case of cybercrime as per our laws," Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

"Being a citizen of Pakistan, Prof. Ismail is entitled to due process and right of defence provided in the Constitution". Ismail had been taken away by unknown men on Thursday outside a court in Peshawar, a western city near the border with Afghanistan, according to his daughter Gulalai Ismail, a women's rights activist who fled to the United States and is seeking asylum.

Rabia Mehmood, a Pakistan researcher for Amnesty International, tweeted that he was in the custody of the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Alice Wells, US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, expressed concern over "reports of the continued harassment of Gulalai Ismail's family, and her father's detention today".

She tweeted that the United States called on Pakistan to "uphold citizens' rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process". On Friday, Ismail tweeted a copy of what she said was the initial investigation report showing that her father had been accused of "hate speech and false information against Government institutions of Pakistan".

FIA officials had no immediate comment. A senior Pakistani security source who spoke to AFP over WhatsApp said: "We (have) nothing to do with this." Gulalai Ismail is an international award-winning activist who has championed the rights of Pakistani girls in a deeply patriarchal country. She has spoken out against sexual violence and disappearances allegedly carried out by the army in northwestern Pakistan -- a red line for the powerful security establishment which has run the country for much of its history.

Fearing for her life, she went on the run for four months before turning up in the United States in September. She told AFP during an interview in Washington last month that she feared for her parents, saying they have become socially isolated, with security forces interrogating anyone who so much as texts them.

Mehmood tweeted that the couple had "continuously been harassed by the law enforcement agencies" through late night raids, surveillance and false cases. A witness told Ismail her father "was dragged into the vehicle while being physically tortured & abused", she tweeted.

"I knew they wouldn't spare me... but I hadn't imagined them persecuting my elderly parents," she added later. Rights watchdogs have long warned of a shrinking space for dissent in Pakistan, one of the most dangerous places in the world for activists and journalists.

They can face abductions, torture, even killings if they cross red lines that a journalism watchdog last year said had been "quietly, but effectively" set by the army. That can include social media and online posts. In 2016 a controversial law was passed that prohibits posts that are deemed to compromise state security or offend anything from "the glory of Islam" to non-defined notions of "decency and morality".

Activists have warned previously that it could be abused as a tool of repression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S., China "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal: USTR

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office said, adding that deputy-level talks would proceed continuously. The ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. bars airline flights to all Cuban airports except Havana from Dec 10

The U.S. government said on Friday it would bar U.S. airlines from flying to all destinations in Cuba besides Havana starting on Dec. 10 as the Trump administration boosts pressure on the Cuban government. The U.S. Transportation Department...

Saints aren't saying whether Brees will start Sunday

Drew Brees is listed as questionable and could return as New Orleans Saints quarterback on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Then again, maybe Brees thumb wont play and Teddy Bridgewater will draw his sixth straight start. Coach Sean Pa...

UPDATE 1-Boeing completes year of turmoil with promise to Indonesia on 737 MAX crash

Boeing Co on Friday promised to act on safety recommendations for its 737 MAX aircraft made in a new report by Indonesian investigators on the deadly Lion Air crash a year ago. The company also voiced its grief over the Oct. 29, 2018 crash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019