REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

The European Union agreed on Friday to London’s request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britain’s divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a snap election.

IRAQ-PROTESTS At least 40 killed as fresh protests engulf Iraq

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 40 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE Major wildfires rage near Los Angeles and wineries north of San Francisco

California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a lull in winds to gain ground on a pair of fast-moving wildfires, including one that has forced the evacuation of about 50,000 residents in suburbs north of Los Angeles. USA-CONGRESS-CUMMINGS

Obama on Rep. Cummings: 'Nothing weak about looking out for others' BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a leading role.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY-BUDGET

U.S. government's annual budget deficit largest since 2012 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government ended fiscal year 2019 with the largest budget deficit in seven years as gains in tax receipts were offset by higher spending and growing debt service payments, the Treasury department said on Friday.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract

DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it has chosen Ford Motor Co as the next U.S. automaker the union will negotiate with after workers at General Motors Co approved a new contract deal. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. MEDIA-AT-T-HBO-MAX-FOCUS

Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max In the bestselling novel “Circe” — optioned by WarnerMedia for its forthcoming HBO Max streaming service — the daughter of the Greek god Helios tames wild beasts and menaces the gods.

SPORTS USA-TRUMP-WORLDSERIES

Chef Andres, not Trump, to toss first pitch if World Series reaches Game 5 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Celebrity chef Jose Andres, not U.S. President Donald Trump, will throw out the first pitch on Sunday if the baseball World Series between Washington and Houston stretches to Game 5, the Washington Nationals said on Friday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-CHI-PREVIEW Chargers try to fix defensive woes at struggling Chicago

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is accustomed to corralling opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/BIGBANG (PIX) (TV)

K-pop boyband BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon discharged from military service Leader of South Korean K-pop boyband BIGBANG G-Dragon is discharged from the mandatory military service. Thousands of fans are expected to gather in front of the military unit to greet him.

26 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT NIGERIA-BOOKS/EVARISTO (PIX) (TV)

Booker Prize-winning author Evaristo visits Nigeria Reuters speaks to Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo at the Ake literary festival, in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. The author, of Nigerian and British parentage, was the first black woman to win the prize. She was the joint recipient of the prize alongside Margaret Atwood.

26 Oct GAY-PRIDE/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)

LGBT community gathers for Asia’s biggest pride parade Thousands of LGBT community members gather in Taipei for Asia’s biggest pride parade to march the streets of Taiwan’s capital in colourful costumes alongside elaborate floats. This is the first pride parade after Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage earlier this year.

26 Oct 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

LEBANON-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Lebanon protests continue for tenth day

Lebanon's anti-government protests continue for a tenth day, a day after Lebanon's Hezbollah movement warned that a power vacuum could tip the country into civil war, 26 Oct

GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX) (TV) Germany's Social Democrats announce result of leadership ballot

Party members decide who they want to drag the party out of the doldrums and decide whether to quit government. 26 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND Democratic Unionist Party annual conference

DUP leader, deputy leader speak at annual conference, a week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Northern Irish allies said they could not support his Brexit deal. 26 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TANZANIA-AIRLINE/ (PIX)

Tanzania's state-run airline receives its second Boeing 787 Dreamliner The plane will to the airline's fleet of eight. President John Magufuli has personally taken charge of the revival of the airline, spending hundreds of millions of dollars purchasing new planes since 2016.

26 Oct

