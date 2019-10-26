International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 14:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest
Image Credit: newspunch.com

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturday.

The discovery of the bodies - 38 adults and one teenager - was made on Wednesday after emergency services were alerted to people in a truck container on an industrial site in Grays, about 32km (20 miles) east of central London. Police have said they believe the dead were Chinese but Beijing said the nationalities had not yet been confirmed. Chinese and Vietnamese officials are now both working closely with British police, their respective embassies have said.

Father Anthony Dang Huu Nam, a catholic priest in the remote town of Yen Thanh in northern-central Vietnam's Nghe An province, 300km (180 miles) south of Hanoi, said he was liaising with family members of the victims. "The whole district is covered in sorrow," Nam said, as prayers for the dead rang out over loudspeakers throughout the misty, rain-soaked town on Saturday.

"I'm still collecting contact details for all the victim's families, and will hold a ceremony to pray for them tonight." "This is a catastrophe for our community."

Nam said families told him they knew relatives were traveling to the UK at the time and had been unable to contact their loved ones. Vietnam's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it had instructed its London embassy to assist British police with the identification of victims.

The ministry did not respond to a request for further comment regarding the nationalities of the dead. Essex Police declined to elaborate as to how they first identified the dead as Chinese.

'BEAUTIFUL DAY' In Yen Thanh, Nghe An province, dozens of worried relatives of 19-year-old Bui Thi Nhung gathered in the family's small courtyard home where her worried mother has been unable to rise from her bed.

"She said she was in France and on the way to the UK, where she has friends and relatives," said Nhung's cousin, Hoang Thi Linh. "We are waiting and hoping it's not her among the victims, but it's very likely. We pray for her every day. There were two people from my village traveling in that group".

In comments under a photo uploaded to Nhung's Facebook account on Monday, two days before the doomed truck was discovered, one friend asked how her journey was going. "Not good," Nhung replied. "Almost spring," she said, using a term in Vietnamese meaning she had almost reached her destination.

Other photos on her account show her sightseeing in Brussels on Oct. 18. "Such a beautiful day," Nhung posted.

Nghe An is one of Vietnam's poorest provinces, and home to many victims of human trafficking who end up in Europe, according to a March report by the Pacific Links Foundation, a U.S.-based anti-trafficking organization. Other victims are believed to come from the neighboring province of Ha Tinh, Nam said, were in the first eight months of this year, 41,790 people left looking for work elsewhere, including overseas, according to state media.

The province was ravaged by one of Vietnam's worst environmental disasters in 2016 when a steel mill owned by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics contaminated coastal waters, devastating local fishing and tourism industries and sparking widespread protests. Another suspected victim from Ha Tinh, 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, had sent a text message to her mother saying she could not breathe at about the time the truck container was en route from Belgium to Britain.

"That girl who said in her message that she couldn't breathe in the truck? Her parents can't breathe here at home," Nam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Chautala granted furlough

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautalas father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks, officials said. Ajay Chautala is schedul...

Dutch Brexit beach party suffers its own postponement

A Dutch beach party billed as a symbolic chance to wave good-bye to Britain as London battles to leave the European Union, has suffered its own postponement, organizers announced Saturday. Thousands of people have already signed up for fest...

Iraqis gather for more protests after violence kills 40

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad on Saturday, brandishing Iraqi flags and calling Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi a worm, after a day of violent protests in which at least 40 people were killed. Some 200 of the prot...

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019