MEDIA-China's homegrown regional jet makes first intl trip

China's homegrown regional jet, the ARJ21, made its first international flight, from Harbin in China to Vladivostok in Russia, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on its website on Saturday. The flight time was 1 hour 3 minutes, according to CCTV.

