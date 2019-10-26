International Development News
Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nghean
  • |
  Updated: 26-10-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:41 IST
Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week after his father told AFP Saturday he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK. British police initially said all of the 31 men and eight women found in a refrigerated lorry in an industrial park in Grays, east of London, were believed to be Chinese nationals.

But at least two Vietnamese families have now said they fear their relatives are among the victims, who may have been carrying falsified Chinese passports. Four people have been held over the tragedy, which has shocked Britain and shed light on dangerous trafficking routes into Europe taken by undocumented migrants.

Nguyen Dinh Gia told AFP he got a call from his son two weeks ago saying he was planning to go to Britain where he hoped to work in a nail salon. His 20-year-old son Nguyen Dinh Luong had been living in France and said the journey into the UK would cost 11,000 pounds (USD 14,000).

But Gia received a call several days ago from a Vietnamese man saying "Please have some sympathy, something unexpected happened," he recounted to AFP. "I fell to the ground when I heard that," Gia said.

"It seemed that he was in the truck with the accident, all of them dead," he added. A 26-year-old Vietnamese woman Pham Thi Tra My is also believed to be among the victims after her family received a text message from her hours before the migrants were discovered.

"I'm sorry Mom. My path to abroad doesn't succeed. Mom, I love you so much! I'm dying because I can't breathe," she said in the message confirmed by her brother Pham Manh Cuong. He received another message from her a few hours later saying: "Please try to work hard to pay the debt for mummy, my dear," according to a text sent at 12:15 Vietnam time on Wednesday (0515 GMT) and seen by AFP.

The family, who live in a bare home with a corrugated tin roof in central Vietnam, have asked Vietnamese officials to help find the missing woman. Both suspected victims are from Ha Tinh, an impoverished province in a part of Vietnam where many of the country's illegal migrants come from.

Many have their sights set on Britain, where they end up working in nail salons or on cannabis farms, hoping for quick riches. They can pay smugglers up to USD 40,000 for the dangerous journey across eastern Europe -- often via China or Russia -- an enormous sum in Vietnam where the annual per capita income is around USD 2,400, according to the World Bank.

Those who cannot pay upfront often have to work off their debt to traffickers, which may include a fee for falsified documents. The truck carrying the migrants arrived in Purfleet on the River Thames estuary on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge just over an hour before ambulance crews called the police at 1:40 am.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested at the scene. On Friday, three more people were arrested in Britain on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter, British police said.

Investigators started carrying out autopsies Friday to establish how the victims died before the work begins on trying to identify them. The police investigation is Britain's largest murder probe since the 2005 London suicide bombings.

The Vietnamese embassy in the UK is working to "accelerate the process of confirming the victims' identities", according to a statement from the foreign ministry in Hanoi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

