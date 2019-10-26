International Development News
Development News Edition

World Bank president praises India's decision to slash corporate taxes

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday appreciated the government's decision to slash corporate tax and said the move will help in the further growth of the economy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 21:45 IST
World Bank president praises India's decision to slash corporate taxes
World Bank President David Malpass speaking to media in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday appreciated the government's decision to slash corporate tax and said the move will help in the further growth of the economy. "India has taken a good step with the recent cut in the corporate tax rate that will add to growth," Malpass said while addressing media after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in the country's effective corporate tax rate from around 35 per cent to 25 per cent. For companies that do not avail of any other incentive or commission, the effective tax rate would be just 22 per cent. Malpass, who is on a visit to India, met Prime Minister Modi and discussed various topics including the financial sector, water, education, skilling and importance of data.

"I had an interesting meeting with Prime Minister Modi and discussed varied topics We talked about the financial sector, data...We talked about water, education, and skilling," he said. Modi and Malpass also discussed various aspects of the financial sector. "We discussed ways that the financial sector can move forward and add to growth within India," he said.

Lauding the Indian economy's growth and progress, World Bank President said, "India's financial sector has made financial progress in terms of monitoring of assets, bankruptcy process. In terms of deepening of the banking system and looking for ways to the way forward. " Malpass's visit to India comes in the backdrop of the recently released World Bank report on Ease of Doing Business 2020. As per the survey, India has remarkably improved in ease of doing business. The country is placed in the 63rd position among 190 countries.

According to the report issued by the World Bank on Thursday, India appeared among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The Bank lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort". "I should note India made progress and move up to 63 in the ranking and there was progress on registering the business on trading across borders, resolving insolvency, dealing with construction permits, registering property, trading across boards and paying taxes indicators," the World Bank president said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Three held after shootout with police in Delhi's Qutabgarh area

Three members of the infamous Gogi gang were arrested on Saturday, following a shootout with police in northwest Delhis Qutabgarh area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sachin 24, a resident of Rohinis Sector-20 area, Vis...

Our team is prepared: Rani Rampal on upcoming FIH Olympic qualifier against USA

As Indian womens hockey team gears up to play the FIH Olympic qualifier against the US, skipper Rani Rampal on Saturday said the team is ready for the game and they have done preparations to come out with all guns blazing. Our team is prepa...

Lake House Appoints PT-Shipmanagement as New Ship Manager

&#160;Lake House, a Hong Kong and London based investment company, has appointed PT-Shipmanagement PTS, a Hamburg based company, to manage two container ships. The two ships have a capacity of 1,300 TEU each and sail with an average crew of...

UPDATE 2-Lebanese army says it fired into the air near Tripoli after clash

The Lebanese army said it fired gunshots into the air after a clash at a protest road-block near the northern city of Tripoli on Saturday, injuring several people.The army said it had intervened to break up a skirmish between protesters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019