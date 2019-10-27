Spanish police charge to disperse protesters outside Barcelona HQ
Dozens of Spanish police with shields and backed by riot vans charged to disperse Catalan pro-independence protesters late on Saturday who had gathered outside police headquarters in central Barcelona.
Reuters TV footage showed police forcing their way through the thousands-strong crowd to try to disperse it while demonstrators threw stones and flares.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
