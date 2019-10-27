UK's Telegraph newspaper put up for sale: report
The owners of Britain's Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph have put them up for sale, a rival newspaper reported on Saturday. According to The Times, the Barclay family is reviewing the ownership of all its holdings, including The Ritz hotel.
The Barclays have owned the newspapers, which are close to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party and a champion of Britain's EU exit, since 2004. Operating profits fell from 16.3 million pounds in 2017 to 3.1 million pounds last year, while revenues dropped from 278 million pounds in 2017 to 271 million pounds in 2018, according to The Times.
The newspapers did not respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
