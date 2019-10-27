International Development News
U.S. targeted Islamic State's al-Baghdadi -U.S. official

The United States has carried out an operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official did not disclose details of the operation and did not say whether it was successful.

Other U.S. officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment. Newsweek, citing a U.S. Army official briefed on the result of the operation, said al-Baghdadi was killed in the raid.

