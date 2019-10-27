International Development News
Development News Edition

Helicopter fire on IS-linked fighters kills 9 in NW Syria: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 11:48 IST
Helicopter fire on IS-linked fighters kills 9 in NW Syria: monitor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Helicopter gunfire early Sunday killed nine people near a northwestern Syrian village where "groups linked to the Islamic State group" were present, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria said.

The helicopters targeted a home and car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the same province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Heat survive Bucks in OT

Reserve guard Goran Dragic had a team-high 25 points -- including six in overtime -- and eight assists as the Miami Heat rallied and then survived the host Milwaukee Bucks 131-126 on Saturday night. The Bucks sent the game to overtime on a ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters gather in force in banned harbour-front rally

Hong Kong riot police turned out in force on Sunday as thousands of protesters, many wearing now-banned face masks, converged on the Kowloon harbour front to denounce perceived police brutality over months of clashes in the Chinese-ruled ci...

Curtains for India's first mulltiplex: end of an era, and beginning of a new one

Twenty-two years ago, a small corner of south Delhi became the centre of the national capitals cinematic world -- and a pivot of its cultural life too -- with the opening of Indias first multiplex. The curtains came down on PVR Anupam, whic...

Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag open to each others' ideas: 'Ghost Stories' producer

Producer Ashi Dua says having filmmakers like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee direct horror stories was an exciting ride. The anthology film will be the third in the series for Ashi, who previously backed the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019