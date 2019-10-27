Iraqi state TV to air footage of raid on Baghdadi
Iraqi state television said on Sunday it would air footage of a U.S. raid in Syria that reportedly killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The broadcaster quoted an expert on terrorism saying that Iraqi intelligence agencies had helped pinpoint Baghdadi's location.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- state television
- Iraqi
- intelligence agencies
- US
- Islamic State
- Syria
- location
- broadcaster
- expert
ALSO READ
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: US Senator
Pakistan must end support to terror groups: US Senator
Acting US homeland security chief McAleenan resigns: Trump
Trump to host Italian President Mattarella at the White House on Thursday
UPDATE 3-U.S. troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish positions -Pentagon