Turkish-U.S. military forces exchanged information ahead of U.S. operation in Syria
Turkish and U.S. military authorities exchanged and coordinated information ahead of an attack in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
"Prior to the U.S. operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the ministry said on Twitter.
Also Read: Amrapali case: SC directs Bhubaneshwar, Raipur authorities to submit funds in registry
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- authorities
- Turkish
- US
- Syria
- Idlib
- Idlib Province
ALSO READ
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: US Senator
Pakistan must end support to terror groups: US Senator
Acting US homeland security chief McAleenan resigns: Trump
Trump to host Italian President Mattarella at the White House on Thursday
UPDATE 3-U.S. troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish positions -Pentagon