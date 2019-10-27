International Development News
Development News Edition

Saudi takes command of coalition troops in Yemen's Aden

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 18:11 IST
Saudi takes command of coalition troops in Yemen's Aden
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Saudi Arabia took command of anti-rebel troops in Yemen's Aden, Saudi state media said Sunday after the government and southern separatist forces struck a power-sharing deal following August clashes in the city. "Coalition forces have been repositioned in Aden to become under the kingdom's command and redeployed to conform with requirements of current operations," the Saudi-led pro-government coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The move comes after the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition against northern-based Huthi rebels but has also trained southern separatists, handed key positions to Saudi forces earlier this month, according to a security official. The UAE-backed Security Belt force in August seized control of Aden, which had served as the beleaguered government's base since it was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Huthi rebels in 2014.

The Security Belt is dominated by supporters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks an independent southern Yemen. But Yemen's internationally recognized government and the STC, both of whom have good relations with Riyadh, struck a power-sharing deal to end the conflict that erupted earlier this year, sources from both sides said on Friday.

The deal would see the STC handed a number of ministries while the government would return to the southern city of Aden, according to officials and reports in Saudi media. In its statement Sunday, the coalition commended "the efforts of all forces, and at the forefront the UAE forces who have contributed to the success of operation plans." The clashes in August between the secessionists and loyalists -- who for years fought on the same side against the Huthis -- had raised fears that the war-torn country could break apart entirely.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 as the Huthi rebels closed in on Aden, prompting President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to flee into Saudi exile. The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people -- most of them civilians -- and driven millions more to the brink of famine in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria President Donald Trump....

Trump greets Indians on Diwali; says festival binds people together

US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important and binds people together. As we light diyas here today our nat...

Govt's pollution control measures have led to more 'good air days' in Delhi: Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said New Delhi, which in recent years earned the tag of one of the worlds most polluted cities along with Beijing, had more good air days this year as a result of numerous measures initiated by the...

FACTBOX-Baghdadi's death: a major blow to Islamic State

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by U.S. military forces in Syria, a further blow to a jihadist group that once held a swathe of territory in Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019