France says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State

French Defence Minister Florence Parly congratulated the United States for the operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi but warned that this did not mean the end of the organisation.

"Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organisation," Parly said on her Twitter feed. "We continue the fight against Islamic State, with our partners, and will adapt to new regional circumstances."

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)