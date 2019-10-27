France says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State
French Defence Minister Florence Parly congratulated the United States for the operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi but warned that this did not mean the end of the organisation.
"Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organisation," Parly said on her Twitter feed. "We continue the fight against Islamic State, with our partners, and will adapt to new regional circumstances."
