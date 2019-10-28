International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming a delegation of European Parliament to India on Monday, expressed hope that its members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said in a statement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:30 IST
PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K
Delhi: Members of European Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming a delegation of European Parliament to India on Monday, expressed hope that its members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said in a statement. "Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region," the PMO added.

The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. The PMO said the Prime Minister appreciated the importance that the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting the country right at the beginning of their term.

"India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values," PM Modi was quoted as saying. Highlighting the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism, the Prime Minister said, "Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism."

He also said that an early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for the government. He also spoke about the growth of International Solar Alliance as a global partnership Highlighting the "huge jump" in India's position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63, the Prime Minister said, "This is a massive achievement for a country as enormous in size, demography and diversity as India. Governance systems are today enabling people to move in aspirational direction."

The Prime Minister also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians. He also talked about the success of key programmes of the Government including Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat and reiterated India's commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target. (ANI)

Also Read: Humbled to have got people's support yet again in Maharashtra, says PM Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Ministry of Health Raising Efforts on Tobacco Control

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- As part of a move toward healthier citizens of the Kingdom and achieving the targets set in the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Ministry of Health MOH under the leadership of HE the Minister D...

DEKRA recognized as one of the first LoRa Alliance Authorized Test Houses for India band testing

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2019 PRNewswire --DEKRA, the international expert organization and one of the worlds leading providers of certification for Internet of Things IoT, will become a LoRa Alliance Authorized Test House in India to provi...

BMS terms 4th draft of social security code 'disappointing'

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Monday said it has rejected the latest draft social security code saying it is totally disappointing for workers in the country. Recently, the Ministry of Labour and Employment circulated a draft of the social...

22 industrial estates in Goa become alcohol-free zones

All industrial estates in Goa have become alcohol-free zones, state Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, adding the move was to make these areas safe for workers. There are 22 industrial estates in the state, all under the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019