REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union after Britain leaves agreed on Monday to accept London’s request for a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.

MIDEAST-CRISIS-BAGHDADI-ASIA/ After Baghdadi death, Southeast Asia expects long fight against Islamic State's influence

MANILA/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Southeast Asian countries fighting Islamic State’s influence in the region lauded the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi but said security forces were preparing for a long battle to thwart the jihadist group’s ideology. U.S.

MIDEAST-CRISIS-BAGHDADI/ Trump hails death of 'depraved' Islamic State leader Baghdadi in U.S. raid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died “whimpering and crying” in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, fulfilling what he called his top national security goal. CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Chicago teachers' strike enters another week after talks fail About 300,000 students in Chicago will miss classes for an eighth day on Monday, as the teachers’ union and public school district failed over the weekend to resolve a deadlock in contract talks over class sizes, support staff levels and pay.

BUSINESS TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH/

LVMH confirms interest in acquiring luxury jeweller Tiffany PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, said on Monday it had approached Tiffany & Co about a possible takeover of the U.S. jeweller.

OIL-RESULTS/ Investors brace for poor U.S. shale earnings amid weak oil and gas prices

Investors are bracing for weaker results from U.S. shale players in coming days as lower oil and natural gas prices and cost-cutting measures have weighed on third-quarter operations. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOVERNORS/ Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar for work against gender bias

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Geena Davis urged Hollywood filmmakers to take new steps to address an ongoing gender imbalance in media as she accepted an honorary Oscar on Sunday for her work to promote more women on screen. SPORTS

GOLF-JAPAN-WOODS/ Woods 'never ceases to amaze' as peers tip their hat to greatness

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Tiger Woods’ peers have learned over the years never to be surprised at anything he accomplishes and are braced for a further onslaught from the greatest player of their era, and perhaps any era. BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES-COLE/

Cole restores confidence for Astros in World Series Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole shut down the Washington Nationals and gave his team control of the World Series in such impressive fashion on Sunday that he even managed to stump himself with the achievement.

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (PIX) Does Chicago teacher's strike extend into second full week?

Some 300,000 students in Chicago could be facing the prospect of another full week without school on Monday if negotiators for their union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are unable to reach a deal on demands for smaller class sizes and more support staff across the third largest district in the U.S. 28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

US-ISRAEL/MNUCHIN (PIX) (TV) Israeli PM Netanyahu meets with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to meet in Jerusalem. They will hold a photo-op and are expected to make some statements as well. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ABORTION/MISSOURI Missouri's only abortion clinic to challenge state's license revocation

The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is in play this week as arguments open Monday before the state's Administrative Hearing Commission that state health officials acted improperly when they refused to renew its license. 28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) British parliament to vote on Dec. 12 election

The British parliament is due to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for an election on Dec. 12. 28 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GERMANY-MERKEL/PRIZE (PIX) (TV) Germany's Merkel awarded World Jewish Congress Prize

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awarded the World Jewish Congress Prize, only weeks after a far-right gunman attempted to enter a synagogue in Halle, killing two. 28 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/ China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting

China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system. 29 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV) Democrats aim to hear from Bolton in impeachment inquiry

Democratic lawmakers have summoned several little-known U.S. officials to testify this week in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, but they have their eye on a more prominent player: former national security adviser John Bolton. 29 Oct

New streaming services won't make it easy to binge watch Netflix revolutionized television in part by releasing all episodes of a show’s season at the same time, fueling the rise of binge watching that is popular with millennial viewers. But the companies that are angling to compete with Netflix, including Apple and AT&T, are rejecting that practice.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT JAPAN-AINU/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu In a bid to draw a line under five subsequent centuries of Japanese settlement that almost wiped out Ainu culture, the Japan's government is building a $230 million Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony two hundred kilometres west along the island's southern coast.

28 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT FILM-MIDWAY/EMMERICH (PIX) (TV)

Film director Roland Emmerich on epic war film 'Midway' German film director Roland Emmerich speaks with Reuters ahead of the release of his new American war film Midway. The film focuses on real life events during the Battle of Midway, a clash by air and sea which pivoted the Allied forces towards victory in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

WALGREENS BOOTS-RESULTS/ (PIX) Walgreens Boots Alliance to report Q4 results

Walgreens Boots Alliance will report quarterly earnings on Monday, with investors focusing on steps taken by the drugstore chain to cut costs and tackle low rates of reimbursement from insurers that have hurt the company's earnings in the past few quarters. Investors will also focus on commentary about the company's UK business and its M&A strategy. 28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

KENYA-SNAKES/ (PIX) (TV) Kenya produces East Africa's first anti-venom

Every five minutes, someone dies from a snakebite. Now a team in Kenya is using motorbike ambulances to rush people who have been bitten to a hospital where they can get treatment. And Kenya Snakebite Research & Intervention Centre is aiming to develop the first anti-venom for East Africa. 29 Oct

NIGERIA-MTN GROUP/ (PIX) Nigerian court to hear tax case between MTN and attorney general

A Nigerian court will hear the government's response to a $2 billion tax dispute between it and telecoms company MTN Group. The South African firm brought the case alleging it did not owe the taxes and the attorney general exceeded his authority in demanding payment. 29 Oct

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia hosts Future Investment Initiative annual investor conference

Riyadh hosts an annual three-day investment conference, the Future Investment Initiative, which in the past has seen major deals announced by global firms. 29 Oct

IRAN-ENERGY/WATER (PIX) Iran's thirsty energy industry runs up against water shortage

As Iran’s oil revenues fall due to the renewed U.S. sanctions, the government has increasingly turned to other industries especially petrochemicals to make up for lost profits, but water scarcity has delayed launch of more than a dozen of the projects, a Reuters study showed, with a total capacity of around 5 million tonnes. 29 Oct

U.N. envoy Pedersen speaks on new committee for Syria Geir Pedersen, U.N. Special Envoy for Syria, gives news conference ahead of the first meeting of Syria's Constitutional Committee, scheduled to open in Geneva on Oct 30.

28 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

