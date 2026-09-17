Tension Rises: Poland Alleges Russian Hybrid Threats

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced to parliament that intelligence agencies have warned about potential hybrid drone and missile attacks by Russia targeting nations aiding Ukraine, including Poland. He refrained from naming the specific intelligence sources behind these serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:50 IST
Tension Rises: Poland Alleges Russian Hybrid Threats
Donald Tusk

In a recent parliamentary address, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk conveyed alarming intelligence insights suggesting Russia is crafting plans for hybrid drone and missile assaults on nations extending support to Ukraine, naming Poland as a potential target.

Further details remain scarce, with Tusk opting not to disclose which intelligence agencies provided the purported information. This move underscores rising international tensions amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the already fraught geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe, emphasizing Poland's pivotal role in the regional security matrix.

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